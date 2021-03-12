Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Marchand was "banged up" following Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
As a result, Marchand missed practice Friday and will need to be evaluated prior to Saturday afternoon's rematch against the Rangers. In Thursday's tilt, Marchand was outstanding, en route to racking up three assists, including one for the highlight reels.
