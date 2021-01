Marchand (undisclosed) will sit out Monday's intrasquad scrimmage, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Marchand came into camp dealing with a groin injury, so it's not immediately clear if this latest ailment is related. The world-class winger will only have a few days to get back to 100 percent if he is going to play against New Jersey on Thursday. If Marchand does miss out on the season opener, Nick Ritchie could be an option to move up to the first line.