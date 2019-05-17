Bruins' Brad Marchand: More of the same

Marchand scored an empty-net goal Thursday, adding a power-play assist as well in a 4-0 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Marchand led all Boston forwards in TOI, with 18:20. The two points in Boston's series-clinching victory give him 18 in 17 games, and now, the Bruins and Marchand get to enjoy an extended rest as they await the winner of the Western Conference final between San Jose and St. Louis.