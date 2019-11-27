Bruins' Brad Marchand: Multiple points in four straight
Marchand posted a goal and two assists, including one on the man advantage in an 8-1 victory against the Canadiens on Tuesday.
With three more points, Marchand has recorded multiple points in five of the last six contests, including four consecutive games. Marchand has 13 multi-point outings and only four pointless games this season. With that, he has 17 goals and 42 points with a plus-19 rating in 24 contests this season.
