Marchand recorded a natural hat trick and took five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchand turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead in a span of 5:50 during the third period. Two of his three goals came on the power play, giving him 11 tallies overall. He's scored the Bruins' last four goals to help them sweep a back-to-back this weekend, though he was due after going without a point over his previous five outings. The captain has 23 points, 84 shots on net, 23 hits, 25 PIM, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances this season.