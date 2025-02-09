Marchand scored a goal and had two shot attempts during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.

Boston's captain scored the game's opening goal Saturday with a tally at the back post. Marchand's goal was his 20th of the 2024-25 campaign and 44th overall point across 57 games this season. The 36-year-old left winger has a point in six of his past seven appearances with three goals during this stretch. Marchand has found consistency while skating on Boston's second line and secondary power-play unit. He is currently on pace to challenge his 67-point output from the past two seasons. The veteran is a safe play in fantasy for the rest of the season and will look to build momentum while skating for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off.