Marchand contributed the overtime-winning goal in Boston's 4-3 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Marchand ended his five-game scoring drought as well as his eight-game goal slump in dramatic fashion, giving the Bruins the win over their division rival. Despite his recent cold spell, the 35-year-old has been having another productive campaign, supplying eight goals and 20 points through 23 outings this year. Now that he's gotten back on the scoresheet, it wouldn't be surprising to see Marchand enjoy a productive stretch.