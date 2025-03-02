Marchand (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Sunday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Marchand will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh. He has accumulated 21 goals, 47 points, 175 shots on net, 66 hits and 62 PIM through 61 appearances this season. Due to Marchand's absence, Georgi Merkulov will occupy a top-six role in Sunday's lineup.