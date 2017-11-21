Bruins' Brad Marchand: Not ready to return
Marchand (undisclosed) will be out for Wednesday's away game against the Devils.
Marchand's limited participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's getting closer to a return, but he'll sit out at least one more contest. Look for Danton Heinen to continue occupying Marchand's place as the first-line left wing Wednesday.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dons non-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Expected to practice Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Out again Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Listed on IR•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Won't play next two games•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Dealing with another health issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...