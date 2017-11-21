Bruins' Brad Marchand: Not ready to return

Marchand (undisclosed) will be out for Wednesday's away game against the Devils.

Marchand's limited participation in Tuesday's practice suggests he's getting closer to a return, but he'll sit out at least one more contest. Look for Danton Heinen to continue occupying Marchand's place as the first-line left wing Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories