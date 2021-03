Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Marchand (COVID-19 protocol) hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The Bruins are planning to play without Marchand, but there's still an avenue for the 32-year-old winger to clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in time. If he ends up sitting out, Trent Frederic is expected to skate on the first line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.