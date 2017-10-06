Bruins' Brad Marchand: Notches goal in opener

Marchand tallied an empty-net shorthanded goal while seeing 21:44 worth of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 season-opening win over the Predators.

Marchand, who saw 4:39 worth of power play ice time in the game, remains entrenched as a top-six forward for the B's and will continue to log heavy ice time in all situations as long as he remains healthy. While Patrice Bergeron missed the team's opener, once he returns, he'll once again combo up on a line with Marchand, with the skilled long-time linemates boasting outstanding on-ice chemistry.