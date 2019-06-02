Bruins' Brad Marchand: Notches helper
Marchand posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3.
It was a fairly quiet night for the left wing, but the helper keeps him on a point-per-game pace with eight goals and 12 helpers in 20 postseason contests. Eleven of his points have come on the man advantage. Marchand should continue to make regular contributions to the offense with the Bruins sitting just two wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup.
