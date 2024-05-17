Marchand (upper body) will be a game-time decision ahead of Game 6 against the Panthers on Friday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Coach Jim Montgomery was almost never going to confirm Marchand in the lineup considering we are in the postseason. Fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach, though the fact that Marchand was working with the No. 1 power-play unit Thursday should indicate his availability. If he does suit up, the veteran will be looking to end a six-game scoring streak in order to help the Bruins stave off elimination.