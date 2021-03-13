Marchand (undisclosed), who missed practice Friday, is feeling good as Saturday afternoon's game against the Rangers approaches, per coach Bruce Cassidy.
With that in mind, Marchand is on track to suit up for the contest, barring any setbacks in warmups. In his last outing, the Bruins' top-line winger notched three assists in the team's 4-0 win over New York on Thursday.
