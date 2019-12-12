Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: One assist in loss

Marchand collected an assist during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Marchand managed to produce his 47th point of the season but failed to score a goal despite attempting a game-high six shots on net. The Bruins forward led his team in ice time (24:10) and trailed only John Carlson (24:43) in that department.

