Marchand scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Marchand's power-play tally in the second period was the game-winner, and he also set up David Pastrnak on a key insurance tally late in the same frame. The 35-year-old Marchand has been the story of the series so far, racking up three goals, five assists, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through four contests. He'll look to lead the Bruins into the second round if they can win back at home in Tuesday's Game 5.