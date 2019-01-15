Bruins' Brad Marchand: Opens scoring Monday

Marchand potted a goal and dished out an assist in Monday's loss to the Canadiens.

Marchand sniped a wrist shot past Carey Price's glove to open the scoring in the teams' fourth meeting of the season. He later set up David Krejci's power-play goal with just 38 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Marchand now has five goals and three helpers in seven games since the calendar flip.

