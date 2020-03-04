Bruins' Brad Marchand: Opens scoring on power play
Marchand (illness) scored a power-play goal on his only shot of the game in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Marchand's status was uncertain at the start of the day but he was well enough to give it a go and ended up opening the scoring in the final minute of the first period. The power-play tally, a deflection on the doorstep, was Marchand's 28th goal of the season. He's now lit the lamp in four straight games and is riding a 10-game point streak (five goals, 10 assists). With 84 points in 67 games on the year, Marchand has a shot at a second straight 100-point campaign.
