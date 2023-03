Marchand is dealing with "nagging injuries" and will not play Sunday against Carolina.

With the Bruins cruising through the 2022-23 campaign, this is likely just a day of rest for Marchand. The 34-year-old has 63 points in 64 games this season but he's currently riding a nine-game skid without a goal. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville until more information is available.