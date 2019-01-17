Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pair of assists in loss
Marchand tallied a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
The Bruins' forward has started the new calendar year off strong, tallying 10 points in his first eight games of 2019. Marchand has now posted back-to-back two-point games, and is up to 34 assists on the year, to go along with 17 goals. His 12.1 shooting percentage is the lowest it's been in his 10-year career, though in January, Marchand has converted on 17.9 percent of his shots, so perhaps he's turned a corner in his scoring efficiency. Shooting struggles aside, Marchand remains an elite fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Opens scoring Monday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hot streak continues against Wild•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up pair of goals in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: All set for Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Probable to play in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Practicing ahead of Winter Classic•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...