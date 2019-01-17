Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pair of assists in loss

Marchand tallied a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The Bruins' forward has started the new calendar year off strong, tallying 10 points in his first eight games of 2019. Marchand has now posted back-to-back two-point games, and is up to 34 assists on the year, to go along with 17 goals. His 12.1 shooting percentage is the lowest it's been in his 10-year career, though in January, Marchand has converted on 17.9 percent of his shots, so perhaps he's turned a corner in his scoring efficiency. Shooting struggles aside, Marchand remains an elite fantasy commodity.