Marchand recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-3 victory over Montreal.
Marchand picked up helpers on a pair of Patrice Bergeron goals en route to a Boston victory. It's been a relatively slow April for Marchand who has just one goal and seven assists in 12 games this month. The 33-year-old winger still has 74 points on the year, with 31 goals and 43 assists in 67 games.
