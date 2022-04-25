Marchand recorded two assists in Sunday's 5-3 victory over Montreal.

Marchand picked up helpers on a pair of Patrice Bergeron goals en route to a Boston victory. It's been a relatively slow April for Marchand who has just one goal and seven assists in 12 games this month. The 33-year-old winger still has 74 points on the year, with 31 goals and 43 assists in 67 games.