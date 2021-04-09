Marchand scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Marchand set up Jeremy Lauzon's tally 33 seconds into the game. In the second period, Marchand netted a shorthanded goal that stood as the game-winner. The 32-year-old wingers has seven goals and six assists in his last six contests. For the season, Marchand is up to 47 points, 87 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 36 PIM. Five of his points have come while shorthanded, while 15 have come with the man advantage.