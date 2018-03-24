Bruins' Brad Marchand: Part of all three goals in win
Marchand scored his team's opening goal and set up the tying and winning goals in a 3-2 comeback victory over Dallas on Friday.
Marchand did what top players do in tight situations: he stepped up his play and willed the Bruins to a win they needed. More importantly for fantasy owners, it was his sixth multi-point game of the month. Remarkably, he's tied his career high in assists in just 59 games and is set to break 80 points for just the second time in his career. When he's been in the lineup, few have been better.
