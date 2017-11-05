Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up another helper Saturday

Marchand finished with an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The pesky winger has been a model of consistency to start 2017-18 and now has eight goals and 14 points in 12 games. Keep playing him every night he's on the ice.

