Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up another helper Saturday
Marchand finished with an assist and four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
The pesky winger has been a model of consistency to start 2017-18 and now has eight goals and 14 points in 12 games. Keep playing him every night he's on the ice.
