Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up assist

Marchand collected an assist and three shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

The Bruins first line was the driving factor behind the offense yet again, scoring both of the team's two goals. Marchand's assist came after winning a puck battle behind the net before finding a wide-open David Pastrnak in front who smacked the puck home. The same duo had a chance to put the B's up 3-2 in the third on a 2-on-1 rush, but Marchand was unable to sneak the puck past Avs goalie Phillip Grubauer. Marchand now has five points through the first four games of the season.