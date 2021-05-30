Marchand produced an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Marchand had the secondary assist on the second of David Pastrnak's three goals Saturday. Through six playoff outings, Marchand has been quiet by his standards with three goals and a helper. He's added 16 shots on net, 10 hits and 10 PIM in a top-line role that should give him plenty of chances to contribute.