Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up pair of goals in win
Marchand sniped a pair of goals in Boston's 6-4 win over the Flames on Thursday.
Marchand has points in six of his last seven games and has scored three goals since returning from a one-game absence. He and the Bruins will face Buffalo on Saturday, and in 41 career contests versus the Sabres, Marchand has scored 18 goals (the most he's scored against any team) and posted 36 points.
