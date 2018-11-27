Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up two assists
Marchand assisted on both Bruins goals as they fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Monday.
Marchand failed to score a point in the past three games -- his longest drought of the season -- but managed to pick up two against Toronto. His offensive production has dipped with the injury of Patrice Bergeron (ribs), but he still has 23 points in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...