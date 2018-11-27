Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up two assists

Marchand assisted on both Bruins goals as they fell to the Maple Leafs 4-2 on Monday.

Marchand failed to score a point in the past three games -- his longest drought of the season -- but managed to pick up two against Toronto. His offensive production has dipped with the injury of Patrice Bergeron (ribs), but he still has 23 points in 24 games this season.

