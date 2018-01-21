Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up two helpers Saturday
Marchand notched two assists with three shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
That's now three straight multi-point efforts for Marchand, who's racked up a sizzling five goals and 11 assists through eight games in January with a plus-11 rating and 27 shots. He'll cool down eventually, but as long as he's scoring at this blistering pace he'll merit strong consideration in DFS lineups no matter what salary he's carrying.
