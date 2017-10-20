Bruins' Brad Marchand: Piles up three points against Vancouver

Marchand scored for the third time in four games and tacked on two assists in Thursday's win over Vancouver.

Patrice Bergeron made his season debut against the Canucks and Marchand benefited from having him back as his center. Marchand is now riding a four-game point streak in which he's piled on an impressive three goals and five assists. After a career-high 39 goals and 85 points in 2016-17, Marchand has become an elite fantasy asset who produces in multiple categories. Make sure he's in your lineup every game.