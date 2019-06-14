Bruins' Brad Marchand: Played through injuries against Blues

Marchand revealed Friday that he was dealing with groin and oblique issues, as well as a sprained hand during the Stanley Cup finals, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Marchand had his moments during the Bruins' 4-3 series loss to the Blues, but it's not especially surprising to find out that he was playing with some aches and pains, given that his overall game seemed to be lacking some of the jump and finishing ability that propelled the 31-year-old to an outstanding 36-goal, 100-point regular-season effort. The feisty winger now has the offseason to heal up and should be at or near full strength by the time the Bruins hit the ice again.