Bruins' Brad Marchand: Playmaking powers win
Marchand delivered a trio of assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.
He was instrumental in the win -- he set up both Boston goals in the last minute of play to earn the win. Marchand is riding a five-game, nine-point streak that includes three goals and six assists. The helpers established a new career mark for the buzzsaw in black and gold, and moved him into 10th spot in the NHL in that category. Marchand is a stud.
