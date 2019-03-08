Bruins' Brad Marchand: Playmaking powers win

Marchand delivered a trio of assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.

He was instrumental in the win -- he set up both Boston goals in the last minute of play to earn the win. Marchand is riding a five-game, nine-point streak that includes three goals and six assists. The helpers established a new career mark for the buzzsaw in black and gold, and moved him into 10th spot in the NHL in that category. Marchand is a stud.