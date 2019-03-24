Bruins' Brad Marchand: Plays Picasso on score sheet
Marchand scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-3 victory over Florida.
This scoring thing never gets old. Marchand continues to paint the score sheet like Picasso created masterpieces. His 92 points are a fantasy dream.
