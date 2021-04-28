Marchand scored a goal on five shots and dished out two hits in a 3-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.
Marchand banged a rebound past Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry to give the Bruins a 2-0 cushion midway through the third period. It was Marchand's 13th goal in the month of April and upped his team-leading season total to 26. He's tied with Toronto's Auston Matthews and Chicago's Patrick Kane for fifth in the NHL scoring race with 58 points.
