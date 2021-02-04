Marchand recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Marchand had a critical assist, setting up David Pastrnak's third goal of the game with only 15 seconds left in regulation. During his seven-game point streak, Marchand has five tallies and six helpers. The winger is up to 14 points, 27 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 10 contests. He's locked into his usual left wing spot on the top line with Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron, so expect big things from the 32-year-old Marchand.