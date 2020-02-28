Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak hits eight games

Marchand finished with a goal, a power-play assist and five shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Marchand helped Charlie Coyle get Boston on the board with the extra man in the first period before adding a goal of his own in the second. That tally was Marchand's 26th of the season, and he now has an eight game point streak going, which has included three goals and nine assists.

