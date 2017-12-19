Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak reaches nine

Marchand had a goal and assist Monday in a 7-2 victory over Columbus.

Marchand hasn't failed to reach the scoresheet since he returned on Nov. 29, scoring 14 points in that time. There's no reason to overthink things with him; just plug him in and watch him produce.

