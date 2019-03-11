Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak stretches to seven

Marchand earned an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins to keep his point streak alive at seven games.

During the streak, Marchand has four goals and seven assists. He added five shots on goal in Sunday's outing. For the season, the elite left wing has 82 points (28 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games. He's a near lock to set a new career high in points this season, and with 90 PIM, he's only five short of a new career high in that category as well.