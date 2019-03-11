Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak stretches to seven
Marchand earned an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins to keep his point streak alive at seven games.
During the streak, Marchand has four goals and seven assists. He added five shots on goal in Sunday's outing. For the season, the elite left wing has 82 points (28 goals, 54 assists) in 68 games. He's a near lock to set a new career high in points this season, and with 90 PIM, he's only five short of a new career high in that category as well.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Playmaking powers win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hunting possible century mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ties franchise record in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tickles twine in shootout win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reaches 70-point mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Accelerating on stat sheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...