Bruins' Brad Marchand: Point streak up to six games
Marchand supplied a power-play assist in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Canucks.
Marchand had a helper on David Pastrnak's second goal of the game. During his six-game point streak, Marchand has racked up a goal and eight assists. The 31-year-old winger is up to 78 points (25 on the power play), 168 shots on goal, 70 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 63 appearances this season.
