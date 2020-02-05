Bruins' Brad Marchand: Points in three straight
Marchand registered a goal, four shots and a hit in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Canucks.
During his three-game point streak Marchand has registered four points, while scoring a goal in each of his last two games. Marchand has dropped to sixth in league scoring, but is still far above a point-per-game pace with 23 goals and 69 points in 54 games.
