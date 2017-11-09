Bruins' Brad Marchand: Possibility for Friday's tilt

Marchand (concussion) is a game-time call for Friday's contest in Toronto, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Marchand has already missed two games this week through injury, which prior to McDonald's update was only known to be to his upper body. This additional information muddies the waters when trying to project a potential return date, even in regard to Friday. Despite being declared a game-time decision, Marchand remains in Boston just a day prior to puck drop in Toronto. Look for the Bruins to provide another update on Marchand following Friday's morning skate.