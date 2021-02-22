Marchand registered two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Marchand's assists came on the Bruins' two first-period goals, scored by David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. The 32-year-old Marchand has reached the 20-point mark with nine goals, 11 helpers, 41 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 16 appearances. He continues to be a high-quality option in fantasy on the Bruins' top line.