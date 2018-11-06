Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots OT winner against Stars
Marchand scored a power-play goal in overtime Monday to give the Bruins a 2-1 win over the Stars.
He also added five shots and a minus-1 rating. Marchand now has five goals and 16 points through 14 games, with six of those points (three goals, three assists) coming with the man advantage -- not surprising for a player with a combined 17 goals and 47 power-play points over the prior two seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...