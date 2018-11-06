Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots OT winner against Stars

Marchand scored a power-play goal in overtime Monday to give the Bruins a 2-1 win over the Stars.

He also added five shots and a minus-1 rating. Marchand now has five goals and 16 points through 14 games, with six of those points (three goals, three assists) coming with the man advantage -- not surprising for a player with a combined 17 goals and 47 power-play points over the prior two seasons.