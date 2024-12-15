Marchand scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Marchand extended his point streak to six games (five goals, two assists) with his first-period tally. This was his first power-play goal since Oct. 31 versus the Hurricanes. The 36-year-old winger is still making an impact in a top-six role with 24 points (eight on the power play), 96 shots, 30 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 32 appearances. That puts him on a roughly 60-point pace, which would be his lowest output in a season since 2014-15.