Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots power-play tally
Marchand scored on the power play as the Bruins shutout the Canadiens 4-0 on Monday.
The goal kept Marchand at a point-per-game pace as the winger now has 34 points in 34 games this season. Regardless of who has been their center Marchand and David Pastrnak have continued their offensive dominance as they rank 16th and 8th respectively in scoring amongst wingers.
