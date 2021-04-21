Marchand scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.
His tally midway through the first period gave Tuukka Rask all the offense the netminder would need. Marchand has been on fire lately, lighting the lamp five times in the last four games, and on the season he has 24 goals and 55 points through 42 contests.
