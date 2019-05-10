Bruins' Brad Marchand: Power-play machine

Marchand recorded a pair of power-play assists in Boston's 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

Of Marchand's 15 points this postseason, seven have come in the form of power-play assists. The Bruins forward has been an absolute monster on the man advantage and that continued in a big way Thursday night, with Marchand twice tallying the primary assist on Boston PP markers. It wasn't all positive for him, as No. 63, despite the favorable result, finished with a team-high, three giveaways.