Bruins' Brad Marchand: Power-play machine
Marchand recorded a pair of power-play assists in Boston's 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.
Of Marchand's 15 points this postseason, seven have come in the form of power-play assists. The Bruins forward has been an absolute monster on the man advantage and that continued in a big way Thursday night, with Marchand twice tallying the primary assist on Boston PP markers. It wasn't all positive for him, as No. 63, despite the favorable result, finished with a team-high, three giveaways.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...