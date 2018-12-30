Bruins' Brad Marchand: Practicing ahead of Winter Classic

Marchand (upper body) is participating in practice and is expected to play in Tuesday's Winter Classic against Chicago, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Assuming Marchand is set to return Tuesday, he will have only missed one game with the injury, a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. The 30-year-old has 12 goals and 41 points in 38 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories