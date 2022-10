Marchand was back on the ice for Monday's practice, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports, after he wasn't in the lineup for Friday's matchup against Columbus.

Marchand was scratched for Friday's contest after he made his season debut Thursday versus Detroit. He returned ahead of schedule from surgery on both hips, so the Bruins decided not to play him on back-to-back nights. He skated alongside Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk during Monday's session.