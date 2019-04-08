Bruins' Brad Marchand: Preparing for playoffs
Marchand (rest) suited up in Monday's practice.
Marchand was rested for Saturday's game against the Lightning, and is expected to play in Game 1 of Boston's series against the Maple Leafs. The Canadian was able to hit the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career, and averaged 19:37 of ice time in 79 games this campaign. Consider the 30-year-old one of the elite fantasy options for the upcoming postseason.
